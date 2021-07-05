Short Interest in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Increases By 33.4%

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 6,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $48.05 on Monday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after buying an additional 300,014 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after buying an additional 225,366 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

