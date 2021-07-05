Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Increases By 25.9%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.30. 137,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,304. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

