Short Interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Rises By 29.1%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,200 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 479,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

B traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $51.04. 3,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,530. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,220,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 85.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 35,106 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.