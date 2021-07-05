Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Decreases By 21.0%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.4 days.

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62. Cascades has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CADNF shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

