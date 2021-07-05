Short Interest in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Increases By 25.6%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $154,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $154,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CONX alerts:

Shares of CONX opened at $9.88 on Monday. CONX has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.