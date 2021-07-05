Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Declines By 20.1%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 919,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DESP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.43. 130,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,563. The company has a market capitalization of $941.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DESP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

