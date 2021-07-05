Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Decreases By 25.7%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Dynatronics by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.15. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

