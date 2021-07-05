Short Interest in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Drops By 22.7%

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 287.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

ENIA traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.33. 990,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This is an increase from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

