Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Decreases By 19.7%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:FINV traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.68. 2,236,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,603. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.06. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FINV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 87,618 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,536,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

