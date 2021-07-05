Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Expands By 32.6%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on FJTSY shares. Mizuho upgraded Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Fujitsu stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

