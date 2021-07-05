Short Interest in George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Drops By 21.3%

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 386,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 253.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $96.40 on Monday. George Weston has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 0.52.
George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.58%.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
