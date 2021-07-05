Short Interest in George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Drops By 21.3%

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 386,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 253.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $96.40 on Monday. George Weston has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 0.52.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on George Weston from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

