Short Interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Drops By 19.7%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GigaMedia by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GigaMedia by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GigaMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIGM traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered GigaMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

