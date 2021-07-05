Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Grows By 18.8%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,278,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.9 days.
Shares of Glencore stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42. Glencore has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.94.
Glencore Company Profile
