Short Interest in GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Drops By 25.2%

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $688,025.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 69,080 shares of company stock worth $701,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenVision Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in GreenVision Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenVision Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in GreenVision Acquisition by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 66,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 71,229 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 7.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 109,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter.

GRNV stock remained flat at $$10.21 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17. GreenVision Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

About GreenVision Acquisition

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenVision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenVision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.