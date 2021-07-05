Short Interest in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Increases By 17.2%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HP traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.18. 557,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,139. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,267,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after buying an additional 624,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 621,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after buying an additional 546,025 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.