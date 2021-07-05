Short Interest in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Drops By 18.2%

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.49% of HV Bancorp worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered HV Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

HV Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.00. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.36. HV Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. HV Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.