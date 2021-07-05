Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Decreases By 17.4%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.55. 275,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,149. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company also owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

