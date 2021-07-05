Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Decreases By 17.4%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.55. 275,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,149. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58.
About IMPACT Silver
