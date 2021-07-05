Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Decreases By 15.8%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 201,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUPW. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $128,000.

JUPW traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.41. 903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38. Jupiter Wellness has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

