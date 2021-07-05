Short Interest in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Increases By 30.3%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $139.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

