Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Rises By 21.7%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MUFG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 832,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.