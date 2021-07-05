Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Decreases By 16.6%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.36. 488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,499. Origin Agritech has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 3,188.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 65,046 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.