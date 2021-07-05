Short Interest in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Increases By 19.3%

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 221,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

PFHD opened at $18.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.05. Professional has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90.

Get Professional alerts:

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $44,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $74,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,617.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock worth $593,651. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Professional by 21.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Professional by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Professional by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Professional by 32.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Professional by 47.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFHD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.