Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Increases By 30.0%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OPP opened at $15.71 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
