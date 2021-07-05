Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Increases By 30.0%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OPP opened at $15.71 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $307,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

