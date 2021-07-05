Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Declines By 24.6%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Socket Mobile by 31.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Socket Mobile by 17.0% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCKT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.09. 993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,550. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 million, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.