Short Interest in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Increases By 23.2%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,200 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 363,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $35.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2,255.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 223,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,468,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in StepStone Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,800,000 after acquiring an additional 786,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,407,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

