Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Drops By 20.7%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 505,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,932 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 269,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

