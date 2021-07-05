Short Interest in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Drops By 24.6%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NASDAQ WTER opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $129.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.94. The Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
About The Alkaline Water
