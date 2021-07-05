Short Interest in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Drops By 24.6%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ WTER opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $129.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.94. The Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

