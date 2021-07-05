Short Interest in The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Expands By 27.2%

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 252,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,206.0 days.

Shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

Get The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDRLF. Danske upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.