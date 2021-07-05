Short Interest in Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Increases By 24.7%

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,500 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 378,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,357.5 days.

TBURF remained flat at $$26.72 on Monday. Tobu Railway has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Get Tobu Railway alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Tobu Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company's transportation business consists of fixed-route and long distance bus services, taxi services, freight trucking, and other services. It leases various sites for stores, office buildings, houses, and warehouses; and operates amusement parks and tourism business.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Tobu Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobu Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.