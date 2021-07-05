Short Interest in Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Rises By 34.7%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,700 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 413,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

TORXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

