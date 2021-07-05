Short Interest in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Rises By 28.3%

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,876 shares of company stock worth $5,353,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in TransUnion by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,536. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

