Short Interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Drops By 16.6%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 14,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $228,959,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

