Short Interest in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Drops By 21.2%

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 671,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.32. 401,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.71. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

