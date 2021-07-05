Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,500 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 485,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

SGTX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,317. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

