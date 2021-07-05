Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.29.

Several research analysts have commented on SI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SI traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.71. The stock had a trading volume of 252,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.05. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

