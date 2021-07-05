SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in June

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 478,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SLGWF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.21. 158,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,552. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22. SLANG Worldwide has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$0.31 target price on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 11 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrates, and ingestibles, including edibles and pressed pills. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 2018.

