SnowSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $135,362.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $6.46 or 0.00018966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00139191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00166363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,073.85 or 1.00117898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.19 or 0.00923169 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,197 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.