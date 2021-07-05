Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 81,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Spark Networks has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

LOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $74,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $131,688.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,882. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

