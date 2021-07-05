SparkPoint Fuel Price Hits $0.0641 on Major Exchanges (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 10% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $298,771.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00138942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00166608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,030.53 or 0.99695955 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

