Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.44.

NYSE:SR opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

