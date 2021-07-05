Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.88.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,041. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.93. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,348 shares of company stock worth $3,742,508. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.