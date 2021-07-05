State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in State Street were worth $16,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Shares of STT stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

