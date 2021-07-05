Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.99 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and approximately $360.05 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00134772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00165492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,172.12 or 1.00562853 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,045 coins and its circulating supply is 23,227,018,503 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

