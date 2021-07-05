Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.0% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $62,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after buying an additional 1,645,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,835 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,295,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.18. 10,605,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,832,395. The firm has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

