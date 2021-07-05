Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $20,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter.

SWAN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.63. 488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,653. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57.

