Stephens Inc. AR Has $32.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,905 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,598. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $79.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

