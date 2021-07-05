Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $26,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.89. 25,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,130. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.