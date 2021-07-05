Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

STXS has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $689.26 million, a P/E ratio of -92.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.