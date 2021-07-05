stETH (STETH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00045311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00139938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00166844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,881.12 or 0.99818890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.00922147 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

