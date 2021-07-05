Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2,371.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $128.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $159.70.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.